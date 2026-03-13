What are the chances? The 2026 Academy Awards are set to be a nail-biter – in most categories!

Los Angeles, California - With Sinners and One Battle After Another neck-and-neck for best picture and several acting races far too close to call, this Sunday's Oscars gala is shaping up to be the most unpredictable in years.

Oscar statues adorn the stage before the start of the 98th Academy Awards nominations announcement at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California, January 22, 2026. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

A Hollywood ceremony set to feature music from KPop Demon Hunters and Conan O'Brien as host will feature several nail-biting reveals, culminating in the announcement of the year's best film, which remains anyone's guess.

Until "the final envelope is opened for best picture, we're not going to know who's going to win," said Variety's awards columnist Clayton Davis.

"Both have a huge opportunity in order to break multiple Oscar records," he told AFP.

Sinners, a smash-hit vampire period horror film from director Ryan Coogler, has already made Academy Awards history with its whopping 16 nominations.

The blues-inflected race allegory has a chance to chase down the most Oscar wins by a single movie, shared at 11 between Ben-Hur, Titanic, and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

Coogler, previously best known for Black Panther, could become the first ever Black person to win best director in the 98 years of Oscars history.

"He's only the seventh ever nominated," noted Davis, who spoke to many Oscars voters and says "the love for Coogler is undeniable."

But the frontrunner of this awards season has long been One Battle, a zany thriller about a retired revolutionary looking for his teen daughter. Set against a wild backdrop of radical violence, immigration raids, and white supremacists, it earned 13 nods and could also break the overall wins record.

Its director, Paul Thomas Anderson, is one of the greatest auteurs of 21st-century American cinema. Despite this, he has never won any of his 11 previous nominations for films, including There Will Be Blood and Boogie Nights.

Though Sinners was the bigger commercial hit, the exciting race between two "popular movies that people will know at home" should be good for ratings, Davis predicted.