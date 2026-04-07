Meghan Markle allegedly gave Prince Harry a royal headache with over-the-top demands
London, UK - Has Prince Harry overreached himself with his marriage to Meghan Markle? One royal author claims that the Duchess always makes sure she that things are done her way.
In his new book Queen Elizabeth II, Hugo Vickers claims that Meghan caused some problems shortly after her wedding to Harry in 2018.
As Page Six reported, the late Queen Elizabeth gave the Sussexes Frogmore Cottage for their wedding – and they moved in soon afterwards.
According to Vickers, everything was normal at first, but Meghan became increasingly difficult.
The writer alleges that the Queen once reprimanded her personally after the 44-year-old was said to have treated a gardener rudely.
Meghan also reportedly made sure that cars were not allowed to park at the sports field nearby, as they would be visible from the windows of her house.
"The Duchess of Sussex refused to have cars on the sports ground because she could see them from nearby Frogmore Cottage," Vickers wrote, emphasizing that the property had been heavily secured.
But this is not Meghan's only attempt to have things her own way, Vickers says, with further claims suggesting that she even controlled her husband's speeches.
Did Prince Harry not want to move to the US?
"Every speech that Harry made was vetted by Meghan," he explained, adding that this made the 41-year-old seem like a lost prince.
Listeners found they had a "Californian" tone even then – years before the couple ditched their royal duties and moved to the US. According to Vickers, Harry reluctantly agreed to the move.
After many discussions and a long back and forth, the Sussexes finally announced their withdrawal from the royal family in 2020 and moved to California three months later.
After that, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex repeatedly made accusations against the British royals – including allegations of racism towards Meghan.
Since then, they have been considered estranged, even though Harry now wants peace with his family again.
Cover photo: Collage: Richard Shotwell/Invision via AP/dpa & James Manning/PA Wire/dpa