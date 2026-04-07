Meghan Markle allegedly gave Prince Harry a royal headache with over-the-top demands

London, UK - Has Prince Harry overreached himself with his marriage to Meghan Markle ? One royal author claims that the Duchess always makes sure she that things are done her way.

Duchess Meghan is said to have become increasingly difficult after her wedding to Prince Harry. © Richard Shotwell/Invision via AP/dpa

In his new book Queen Elizabeth II, Hugo Vickers claims that Meghan caused some problems shortly after her wedding to Harry in 2018.



As Page Six reported, the late Queen Elizabeth gave the Sussexes Frogmore Cottage for their wedding – and they moved in soon afterwards.

According to Vickers, everything was normal at first, but Meghan became increasingly difficult.

The writer alleges that the Queen once reprimanded her personally after the 44-year-old was said to have treated a gardener rudely.

Meghan also reportedly made sure that cars were not allowed to park at the sports field nearby, as they would be visible from the windows of her house.

"The Duchess of Sussex refused to have cars on the sports ground because she could see them from nearby Frogmore Cottage," Vickers wrote, emphasizing that the property had been heavily secured.

But this is not Meghan's only attempt to have things her own way, Vickers says, with further claims suggesting that she even controlled her husband's speeches.