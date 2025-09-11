Prince Harry "loved" being back in UK as visit sparks hope for royal reunion

London, UK - Prince Harry "loved" being back in the UK, his spokesperson said Thursday, as the US-based royal wrapped up a visit that ended a nearly two-year estrangement from his father King Charles III.

Prince Harry's spokesperson said the US-based royal "loved" visiting the UK this week. © Suzanne Plunkett / POOL / AFP

Harry, who will turn 41 on Monday, met the king on Wednesday afternoon at his Clarence House residence for a private tea, in their first meeting since February 2024.

On that occasion, he had rushed back to the UK after Charles announced he had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer, for which he is still receiving treatment.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, who has been in the UK since Monday for a series of engagements, had appealed for a reconciliation earlier this year.

"He's obviously loved being back in the UK, catching up with old friends, colleagues, and just generally being able to support the incredible work of the causes that mean so much to him," Harry's spokesperson said Thursday.

The prince had become increasingly estranged from the rest of the royal family since stepping down from his royal duties and moving to North America with his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2020.

They have since settled in California and have publicly criticized the family on several occasions.

Relations with his brother, heir to the throne Prince William, remain strained, according to reports.

The pair did not have any interaction during his visit and are reportedly no longer on speaking terms.