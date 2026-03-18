Harry and Meghan hit back at bombshell claims about their Netflix work
Los Angeles, California - In a bombshell new book about the royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not painted in a good light, but is there any truth to the shocking claims?
The new book Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family by author Tom Bower sheds light on the couple's joint projects and their relationship with streaming service Netflix, among other things.
According to sources, the Duchess of Sussex tends to "talk over or recast Prince Harry's thoughts, sometimes while he is mid-sentence" – meaning she repeatedly interrupts the royal son.
However, in a letter obtained by Variety, the couple's lawyer firmly rejects this account, saying it "seems calculated to play into the misogynistic characterization of her bossing her husband around."
Harry himself has also spoken out and described the accusations as "categorically false" – a rather unusual and surprising step, as the royal rarely comments on rumors personally.
But that's not all: it is also claimed that Meghan has problems dealing with feedback and that she sometimes withdraws from meetings for longer periods of time if she can't cope with a statement.
Harry and Meghan no longer work directly with Netflix
The lawyer also rejected this account, emphasizing that the 44-year-old "works from home, is the mother of young children aged 4 and 6, and often encounters (as many parents who work from home do) children who enter the space unexpectedly during a meeting."
"Independent of being a parent who works from home, Meghan is also conscious of shielding her team from the distraction of children," the lawyer continued.
"Nearly all professionals can attest to needing to turn off the audio or camera during a virtual meeting at some point during many hours of virtual business calls."
The relationship between Harry, Meghan, and Netflix has cooled, according to the book – however, a spokesperson for the streaming service explains that this is "absolutely inaccurate."
They continue to have a friendly relationship, even though they no longer work directly with Netflix and now only have a "first look" contract.
Since stepping down as working royals in 2020, the Sussexes have worked together on several projects with Netflix, including their docuseries and Meghan's lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan.
Cover photo: Jae C. Hong/AP/dpa