Harry and Meghan hit back at bombshell claims about their Netflix work

Los Angeles, California - In a bombshell new book about the royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not painted in a good light, but is there any truth to the shocking claims?

Prince Harry (r.) and Duchess Meghan firmly reject the accusations made in the new book. © Jae C. Hong/AP/dpa

The new book Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family by author Tom Bower sheds light on the couple's joint projects and their relationship with streaming service Netflix, among other things.

According to sources, the Duchess of Sussex tends to "talk over or recast Prince Harry's thoughts, sometimes while he is mid-sentence" – meaning she repeatedly interrupts the royal son.

However, in a letter obtained by Variety, the couple's lawyer firmly rejects this account, saying it "seems calculated to play into the misogynistic characterization of her bossing her husband around."

Harry himself has also spoken out and described the accusations as "categorically false" – a rather unusual and surprising step, as the royal rarely comments on rumors personally.

But that's not all: it is also claimed that Meghan has problems dealing with feedback and that she sometimes withdraws from meetings for longer periods of time if she can't cope with a statement.