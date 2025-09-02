Meghan Markle shares adorable peek at Archie and Lilibet on set of With Love, Meghan

Montecito, California - Meghan Markle gave fans a peek behind the curtain of her Netflix series with a new photo dump!

Meghan Markle (r.) shared some adorable new photos of her two kiddos, Archie and Lilibet, as she gave fans a peek behind the scenes of her Netflix show. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@meghan

The 44-year-old, who debuted season 2 of With Love, Meghan last month, took to Instagram on Monday to share some behind-the-scenes snaps from the shoot.

"Filming season two of With Love, Meghan was more fun than you can imagine," she wrote.

Among the photos were some rare snaps of her little ones – Archie and Lilibet – whom she shares with husband Prince Harry.

In one photo, the pair proved that they got their hair from their dad's side, as their fiery red locks were on full display as they watched their mom film the show.

Another image showed four-year-old Lilibet sitting on a director's chair, craning her head to look at Meghan's friend and makeup artist, Daniel Martin, peeking through the door.

Six-year-old Archie was later seen holding a clapperboard, with his face obscured by a white heart emoji.

Harry also made an appearance in the photo dump, posing for a photo alongside Meghan and guest star Irish chef Clare Smyth, who catered the couple's 2018 wedding reception.