Meghan Markle and Netflix announce shocking news about their partnership

Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand has ended its partnership with Netflix, with the Duchess of Sussex set to continue operating As Ever "independently." © Savion Washington / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

News of the split broke on Friday, with sources telling People that the 44-year-old's brand will now operate "independently."

The streamer spoke highly of Meghan and said it was "always intended" for the Duchess of Sussex to take the brand into the next stages on her own.

"It's a really exciting time for As Ever, and Meghan is building with her team and enjoying the creative fulfillment that comes with creating a brand that's so close to the life she authentically lives," a spokesperson for the brand said.

"This year is really about establishing the brand and scaling it."

The wife of Prince Harry launched As Ever in connection with her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

Insiders revealed in January that the show, which saw Meghan share her best lifestyle tips, would not be returning for a third season.

The latest update in Meghan's partnership with Netflix comes after she and Harry did not renew their initial contract with the streaming service and instead now have a "first look" deal, which allows Netflix to only pay for content that it wants to release.