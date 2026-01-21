Has Meghan Markle's Netflix show With Love, Meghan been cancelled?

Montecito, California - Meghan Markle 's Netflix series With Love, Meghan won't be getting another season, according to insiders.

Meghan Markle's lifestyle series With Love, Meghan is not expected to return for a third season on Netflix, according to insiders. © IMAGO / SOPA Images

According to a new report from Page Six, the 44-year-old's lifestyle series is not expected to return for a third season.

"It's not returning as a series," a source revealed.

"There have been conversations about holiday specials, but there's nothing in the works yet."

Instead, Meghan plans to focus on her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

"People will see similar cooking and crafting on Meghan's socials for the brand, but more bite-sized," another source added.

With Love, Meghan first debuted in March 2025, and it released its second season just a few months later.

An hour-long holiday special was then released in December to coincide with the Christmas season.

Some speculate that the underwhelming viewership for season 2, in particular, may be why the streamer isn't keen on renewing it.

Nevertheless, this won't be the end of the Duchess of Sussex's partnership with Netflix.

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, signed a so-called "first look" deal with the streaming service to continue creating content after their first contract expired.