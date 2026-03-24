Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drop surprise announcement after Netflix debacle

Los Angeles, California - After Meghan Markle 's lifestyle brand As Ever cut ties with Netflix, there were reports of tension and an alleged rift between the Sussexes and the streamer. But now, signs seem to be pointing to a reconciliation.

Prince Harry (l.) and Meghan Markle have been working with Netflix for over five years. © picture alliance/dpa/ZUMA Press Wire | Amy Katz

As it turns out, Prince Harry and his wife are apparently already working on their next big project for Netflix.

Per Deadline, the couple will produce a new drama series dedicated entirely to the sport of polo.

The plot, which is to be set in the fashionable small town of Wellington, Florida, will focus on the complex relationships between two rival polo teams.

The drama will tie in with the Netflix docuseries Polo, also produced by Harry, which was launched on the streaming platform in 2024.

The youngest son of King Charles III has been a passionate polo player himself since his youth and has repeatedly taken to the saddle for various charity matches in recent years.