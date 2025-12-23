Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aim to bounce back from Netflix flops with new project
Los Angeles, California - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to continue their collaboration with Netflix in the coming year through a movie adaptation of a hit romance book.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to produce an adaptation of the 2018 book The Wedding Date, written by New York Times bestselling author Jasmine Guillory.
But that's not all: their production company, Archewell Productions, is also planning to adapt the BookTok-approved novel Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune.
As Page Six reported, the couple had already signed a $100 million deal with the streaming giant in 2020.
The deal was due to expire this year, but both parties signed a new first-look contract – albeit with significantly different terms.
This means that Netflix will be the first to review and secure Meghan and Harry's productions, and the streaming service will only pay for selected projects.
The couple will be looking for a comeback through their latest Netflix endeavor, as Meghan's lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, failed to crack the streamer's Top 10 with either its second season or recent holiday special.
Harry's polo documentary was even less successful, having been watched by just 500,000 viewers. Will the two be able to bounce back with their new projects?
Cover photo: Ilya S. Savenok / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP