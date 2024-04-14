Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a sweet kiss after separation rumors

Wellington, Florida - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently traveled to Florida for a good cause , where the couple were spotted sharing a romantic kiss .

Duchess Meghan (r.) and Prince Harry shared a ssweet kiss on Friday captured by photographers. © Yaroslav Sabitov/PA Wire/dpa

Harry took part in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, a polo match in Wellington, Florida, on Friday. And Meghan was there to give him a smooch over his team's victory trophy.

The donations raised at the event will go to the aid project Sentebale, which was co-founded by Harry in 2006. The charity organization primarily supports children in Africa affected by HIV and AIDS, poverty, and inequality.

"They were very loving with each other," a witness told People of the couple. "Meghan looked really happy."

Rumors of Meghan and Harry separation had surfaced in recent months, but there was no sign at the event, as the duo shared a kiss surrounded by photographers.

"They held hands as they arrived and talked to everyone there," the source added. "It was Harry's night to shine and Meghan was very supportive."