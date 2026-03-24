Bridgerton teases first LGBTQ+ love story with big season 5 announcement!

London, UK - Bridgerton is breaking the mold for season 5! The hit Netflix series has revealed its next central love story, which will feature the first major LGBTQ+ romance of the show.

Francesca will take the lead in Bridgerton season 5, Netflix has revealed. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

After debuting the second half of season 4 last month, Netflix has already moved on to Bridgerton's next swoon-worthy tale!

A teaser released on Tuesday has confirmed that the next season will focus on Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) as she moves on from the devastating loss of her husband, John Stirling.

According to Netflix, season 5 will pick up two years after John's death, at which point Francesca has returned to the marriage mart "for practical reasons."

"But when John's cousin Michaela returns to London to tend to the Kilmartin estate, Francesca's complicated feelings will have her questioning whether to stick to her pragmatic intentions or pursue her inner passions," the synopsis teases.

The storyline marks a significant departure from the source material, as Julie Quinn's novel, When He Was Wicked, presents John's cousin as a man named Michael.

The decision to feature Francesca and Michaela's story in season 5 is also another shake-up of the book order, as Francesca leads the sixth installment in the literary series.