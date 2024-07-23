Bridgerton unmasks its next leading man for season 4!

Los Gatos, California - Dearest gentle readers, Bridgerton has found its leading man of season 4 in none other than Mr. Benedict Bridgerton!

Following a buzzy season 3, the hit Netflix series has already set its sights on its next love story.

On Tuesday, the streamer revealed that Benedict, played by Luke Thompson, will take the lead in season 4.

The second-eldest Bridgerton was the star of the third novel by Julia Quinn, but the TV adaptation switched things up by focusing on Penelope and Colin's love story for its third installment instead.

Now, season 4 is expected to cover the third book in the series, An Offer from a Gentleman, which focuses on Benedict Bridgerton and his romance with Sophie Beckett.

Sophie, as the bastard daughter of an earl, has been a servant her whole life, but a masquerade ball provides her with the chance to finally step out into the limelight – under a mask, of course. On this fateful night, she meets Benedict, setting in motion a Cinderella-inspired tale for the ages!

Netflix's announcement teases the masquerade ball at the end as the cameraman hands Luke a suit for the gala.