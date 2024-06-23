The best book recommendations for fans of Netflix's Bridgerton
Bridgerton's third season has been dominating screens around the world, but if you've already binged the series and are desperate for more, there are plenty of swoon-worthy reads to dive into!
Dearest gentle reader, if you're craving a regency romance to fill the void left behind by season 3, fear not!
Bridgerton, based on the beloved book series by author Julia Quinn, is expected to put fans through a lengthy wait before season 4 hits the small screen.
So, as we anxiously await news of which Bridgerton sibling will be tapped to lead the next love story, these are the can't-miss novels sure to have any romance fan falling head over heels.
Read on!
Sense and Sensibility by Jane Austen
We'd be remiss to start this list without an entry from the regency romance queen herself, Jane Austen.
While any of her classic tales would be a good fit for Bridgerton fans, Sense and Sensibility will hold a particular appeal for lovers of the Netflix drama.
The story follows the Dashwood sisters, Marianne and Elinor. As Marianne falls in love with the unsuitable John Willoughby, Elinor finds herself struggling to balance a duty to her family and following her heart's call to true love.
The pair's dichotomous love lives set into motion a poignant reflection on societal expectations for women and the immense influence status has over love.
If you're a fan of Lady Whistledown's biting social commentary, Austen's trademark wit is sure to impress!
A Lady's Guide to Fortune-Hunting by Sophie Irwin
For readers looking for a recently-released regency romance, A Lady's Guide to Fortune-Hunting by Sophie Irwin is the one for you!
The 2022 novel follows the spunky Kitty Talbot, who is on the hunt for a suitor with a fortune to pay off her family's debt.
Not exactly diamond-of-the-season material, Kitty decides to take on the London marriage mart in the hopes of finding the perfect man for the job.
But when the venerable Lord Radcliffe sniffs out her motives, the two embark on one unexpected path from apparent enemies to something more.
Never Fall for Your Fiancée by Virginia Heath
Virginia Heath's Never Fall for Your Fiancée is the story of Hugh Standish, Earl of Fareham, whose mother is hounding him to finally find a wife.
Hugh opts to craft a lie to appease his mother and claims he has gotten engaged, but when she comes to meet the mystery woman, the earl is forced to come up with a plan – and fast.
When he crosses paths with Minerva Merriwell, Hugh offers her the role of his fake fiancée while his mother is in town.
Minerva, struggling to provide for her sisters after their father abandoned them, agrees, but their fake engagement proves to be just the beginning of one very real love story.
The Duke & I by Julia Quinn
Of course, no list of book recommendations for Bridgerton fans would be complete without the one that started it all.
The source material for season 1 of the series, The Duke & I by Julia Quinn is the story of Daphne Bridgerton's unexpected romance with the Duke of Hastings.
Imbued with a laugh-out-loud commentary and an utterly swoon-worthy love affair, The Duke & I is more than worth the read, even for fans already familiar with Daphne and Simon's tale from the show.
Should you choose to continue, it's important to note that the show has diverged from the books by rearranging the order, moving up Colin and Penelope's book four love story to be the basis of season 3.
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/@hudsoncrafted & IMAGO / Landmark Media