The best book recommendations for fans of Netflix's Bridgerton

By Kelly Christ

Bridgerton season 3 has finally arrived, but if you've already binged it and are desperate for more, these are the swoon-worthy reads ready to fill the void! © Collage: Unsplash/@hudsoncrafted & IMAGO / Landmark Media Dearest gentle reader, if you're craving a regency romance to fill the void left behind by season 3, fear not! Bridgerton, based on the beloved book series by author Julia Quinn, is expected to put fans through a lengthy wait before season 4 hits the small screen. So, as we anxiously await news of which Bridgerton sibling will be tapped to lead the next love story, these are the can't-miss novels sure to have any romance fan falling head over heels.

Sense and Sensibility by Jane Austen

Jane Austen is a must-read author for fans of Bridgerton's regency setting. © Screenshot/Instagram/@penguinteen We'd be remiss to start this list without an entry from the regency romance queen herself, Jane Austen. While any of her classic tales would be a good fit for Bridgerton fans, Sense and Sensibility will hold a particular appeal for lovers of the Netflix drama. The story follows the Dashwood sisters, Marianne and Elinor. As Marianne falls in love with the unsuitable John Willoughby, Elinor finds herself struggling to balance a duty to her family and following her heart's call to true love. The pair's dichotomous love lives set into motion a poignant reflection on societal expectations for women and the immense influence status has over love. If you're a fan of Lady Whistledown's biting social commentary, Austen's trademark wit is sure to impress!

A Lady's Guide to Fortune-Hunting by Sophie Irwin

A Lady's Guide to Fortune-Hunting by Sophie Irwin was released in 2022. © Screenshot/Instagram/@shhhmommysreading For readers looking for a recently-released regency romance, A Lady's Guide to Fortune-Hunting by Sophie Irwin is the one for you! The 2022 novel follows the spunky Kitty Talbot, who is on the hunt for a suitor with a fortune to pay off her family's debt. Not exactly diamond-of-the-season material, Kitty decides to take on the London marriage mart in the hopes of finding the perfect man for the job. But when the venerable Lord Radcliffe sniffs out her motives, the two embark on one unexpected path from apparent enemies to something more.

Never Fall for Your Fiancée by Virginia Heath

Virginia Heath's Never Fall for Your Fiancée brings the beloved fake-dating trope back to 1800s England. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kikiareyoureading Virginia Heath's Never Fall for Your Fiancée is the story of Hugh Standish, Earl of Fareham, whose mother is hounding him to finally find a wife. Hugh opts to craft a lie to appease his mother and claims he has gotten engaged, but when she comes to meet the mystery woman, the earl is forced to come up with a plan – and fast. When he crosses paths with Minerva Merriwell, Hugh offers her the role of his fake fiancée while his mother is in town. Minerva, struggling to provide for her sisters after their father abandoned them, agrees, but their fake engagement proves to be just the beginning of one very real love story.

The Duke & I by Julia Quinn