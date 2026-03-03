Bridgerton season 4 stars spill the messy secrets behind their steamy scene

London, UK - Part 1 of Bridgerton season 4 has been flickering across Netflix screens since January 29, and after the long-awaited second part of the hit series followed on February 26, leading lady Yerin Ha has revealed which steamy love scene was particularly challenging for her and co-star Luke Thompson.

Luke Thompson (l.) and Yerin Ha star as Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek in the fourth season of Bridgerton. © Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP/dpa

Sophie Baek and Benedict Bridgerton get dangerously close in the first part of the season, with a swoon-worthy scene in the stairwell of the aristocratic London family that definitely made many a fan's heart beat faster.

But it doesn't stop there: in the second half of the current season, things get even steamier. The second eldest of the Bridgertons and the maid end up in the bathtub and make out for all they're worth.

During a recent appearance on Capital Breakfast, the stars revealed that the shoot for this intimate shot lasted a whopping seven hours – obviously far too long for the two protagonists.

Because Luke tested positive for the flu, the shoot had to be rescheduled at short notice.

But it wasn't just the sick 37-year-old who struggled after the intense shoot!

As Yerin explained, "I got hives all over my body and got folliculitis and needed steroid cream!"