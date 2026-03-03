Bridgerton season 4 stars spill the messy secrets behind their steamy scene
London, UK - Part 1 of Bridgerton season 4 has been flickering across Netflix screens since January 29, and after the long-awaited second part of the hit series followed on February 26, leading lady Yerin Ha has revealed which steamy love scene was particularly challenging for her and co-star Luke Thompson.
Warning, spoilers ahead!
Sophie Baek and Benedict Bridgerton get dangerously close in the first part of the season, with a swoon-worthy scene in the stairwell of the aristocratic London family that definitely made many a fan's heart beat faster.
But it doesn't stop there: in the second half of the current season, things get even steamier. The second eldest of the Bridgertons and the maid end up in the bathtub and make out for all they're worth.
During a recent appearance on Capital Breakfast, the stars revealed that the shoot for this intimate shot lasted a whopping seven hours – obviously far too long for the two protagonists.
Because Luke tested positive for the flu, the shoot had to be rescheduled at short notice.
But it wasn't just the sick 37-year-old who struggled after the intense shoot!
As Yerin explained, "I got hives all over my body and got folliculitis and needed steroid cream!"
Yerin Ha praises Bridgerton co-star Luke Thompson
What's more, the fling in the bathtub in front of the camera was not quite as pleasurable as it can now be seen on TV screens.
"The water did spill quite a lot. It got to a point where I was like, 'I feel like my chest is showing way too much.' So they did have to refill it," the 28-year-old recalls to the New York Post.
Despite many hurdles during the shoot and the subsequent health problems, the Netflix star praised her co-star for his ability to make her feel relaxed, despite the chaos!
"He truly was the reason why I was probably able to be as comfortable as I was able to be," she said.
"We had just really good communication."
Cover photo: Collage: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP/dpa & Liam Daniel/Netflix