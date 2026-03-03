Bridgerton season 4 stars spill the messy secrets behind their steamy scene

The steamy bathtub scene in the second part of Bridgerton season 4 had some unexpected consequences for leading actors Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson!

By Karolin Wiltgrupp

London, UK - Part 1 of Bridgerton season 4 has been flickering across Netflix screens since January 29, and after the long-awaited second part of the hit series followed on February 26, leading lady Yerin Ha has revealed which steamy love scene was particularly challenging for her and co-star Luke Thompson.

Warning, spoilers ahead!

Luke Thompson (l.) and Yerin Ha star as Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek in the fourth season of Bridgerton.
Luke Thompson (l.) and Yerin Ha star as Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek in the fourth season of Bridgerton.  © Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP/dpa

Sophie Baek and Benedict Bridgerton get dangerously close in the first part of the season, with a swoon-worthy scene in the stairwell of the aristocratic London family that definitely made many a fan's heart beat faster.

But it doesn't stop there: in the second half of the current season, things get even steamier. The second eldest of the Bridgertons and the maid end up in the bathtub and make out for all they're worth.

During a recent appearance on Capital Breakfast, the stars revealed that the shoot for this intimate shot lasted a whopping seven hours – obviously far too long for the two protagonists.

New Wuthering Heights movie unleashes fresh wave of Brontë-mania
Movies New Wuthering Heights movie unleashes fresh wave of Brontë-mania

Because Luke tested positive for the flu, the shoot had to be rescheduled at short notice.

But it wasn't just the sick 37-year-old who struggled after the intense shoot!

As Yerin explained, "I got hives all over my body and got folliculitis and needed steroid cream!"

Sophie and Benedict get to know each other better and better...
Sophie and Benedict get to know each other better and better...  © Liam Daniel/Netflix

Yerin Ha praises Bridgerton co-star Luke Thompson

The two share their first kiss at a masquerade ball.
The two share their first kiss at a masquerade ball.  © Liam Daniel/Netflix

What's more, the fling in the bathtub in front of the camera was not quite as pleasurable as it can now be seen on TV screens.

"The water did spill quite a lot. It got to a point where I was like, 'I feel like my chest is showing way too much.' So they did have to refill it," the 28-year-old recalls to the New York Post.

Despite many hurdles during the shoot and the subsequent health problems, the Netflix star praised her co-star for his ability to make her feel relaxed, despite the chaos!

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton both share snaps from their romantic vacay
Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton both share snaps from their romantic vacay

"He truly was the reason why I was probably able to be as comfortable as I was able to be," she said.

"We had just really good communication."

Cover photo: Collage: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP/dpa & Liam Daniel/Netflix

More on TV & Shows: