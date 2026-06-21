Iran points to Lebanon as the "main topic" of contention in US peace talks

Lucerne, Switzerland - Iran on Sunday pointed to the issue of Israel's relentless attacks on Lebanon as the "main topic" of contention in ongoing peace talks with the US in Switzerland, as well as issues such as sanctions and oil.

Israel launched a deadly attack against buildings at the site of Lebanon's central bank building on Sunday, further jeopardizing peace talks. © AFP/Abbas Fakih

"The Zionist regime continues to violate its commitment in Lebanon. This issue will be the main topic of discussion in today's talks," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said in a video shared by the IRNA state news agency.

Tehran said on Thursday it had signed a deal with Washington to end months of hostilities that began on February 28 when the US and Israel launched a war of aggression against Iran.

Under the agreement, Israel must stop its relentless attacks on Lebanon, which have seen scores of civilians killed in missile attacks. Yet, Israel has continued its violence over recent days, launching numerous attacks on Lebanese territory.

In response to Lebanon's attacks, Iran's military announced on Saturday it has once again closed the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Baqaei, the Iranian delegation will meet with the US delegation – including Vice President JD Vance – alongside mediators Pakistan and Qatar on Sunday for a summit at the Swiss mountainside resort of Burgenstock.

"This meeting will be in the form of separate meetings with the mediators in the morning and a quadrilateral meeting in the afternoon, meaning that the delegations of all four countries will be present in the same room," he said.

He added that Tehran would also pursue the issue of its frozen and inaccessible funds during negotiations.