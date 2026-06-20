Diplomats begin detailed US-Iran discussions to truly end to Middle East war

Lucerne, Switzerland - Diplomats from a number of countries, including the US, Iran , and regional mediators, on Saturday began preparatory discussions in Switzerland to end the Middle East war.

Talks are currently underway at the Burgenstock luxury hotel complex to follow up a peace deal on Iran with solid negotiations. © AFP/Fabrice Coffrini

The Swiss foreign ministry said diplomats were in discussions at the luxury Burgenstock resort near Lucerne, in central Switzerland, and said that the goal of the summit was to maintain dialogue towards an end to the war in Iran.

A diplomatic source told the AFP discussions were underway on Saturday and are preparatory in nature, but couldn't provide any more concrete information.

Senior-level talks at the hotel complex were initially planned for Friday, but were ultimately called off, the process shrouded in layers of uncertainty as Israel continued to carry out deadly strikes on Lebanon into Saturday.

Swiss public broadcaster RTS said technical delegations from the US and Iran, plus from mediators Qatar and Pakistan, were present during the discussions.

"Switzerland continues to provide a discreet and reliable setting to facilitate talks at Burgenstock on the implementation of the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran," the foreign ministry said in a brief statement.

"Diplomats from various countries currently present are continuing their efforts to maintain the dialogue," the statement read. "No further information can be provided regarding those present or the discussions."