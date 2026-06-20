Diplomats begin detailed US-Iran discussions to truly end to Middle East war
Lucerne, Switzerland - Diplomats from a number of countries, including the US, Iran, and regional mediators, on Saturday began preparatory discussions in Switzerland to end the Middle East war.
The Swiss foreign ministry said diplomats were in discussions at the luxury Burgenstock resort near Lucerne, in central Switzerland, and said that the goal of the summit was to maintain dialogue towards an end to the war in Iran.
A diplomatic source told the AFP discussions were underway on Saturday and are preparatory in nature, but couldn't provide any more concrete information.
Senior-level talks at the hotel complex were initially planned for Friday, but were ultimately called off, the process shrouded in layers of uncertainty as Israel continued to carry out deadly strikes on Lebanon into Saturday.
Swiss public broadcaster RTS said technical delegations from the US and Iran, plus from mediators Qatar and Pakistan, were present during the discussions.
"Switzerland continues to provide a discreet and reliable setting to facilitate talks at Burgenstock on the implementation of the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran," the foreign ministry said in a brief statement.
"Diplomats from various countries currently present are continuing their efforts to maintain the dialogue," the statement read. "No further information can be provided regarding those present or the discussions."
Israel continues striking Lebanon despite peace agreement
Israel carried out deadly strikes in south Lebanon on Saturday, killing five people and hitting more than a dozen location. The strikes not only saw civilians dead, but threatened the progress of peace talks.
President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian this week signed a preliminary agreement to halt the war on all fronts. That agreement included Lebanon, but Israel has refused to comply.
Follow-up talks scheduled for Friday at the Burgenstock were indefinitely postponed as the fresh fighting in Lebanon flared up. This was further complicated when Vice President JD Vance announced he was postponing his attendance.
Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said late on Friday he had met earlier with Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at the resort.
The pair "exchanged views on recent regional developments following the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran," Cassis said on X.
"As countries that place great importance on mediation, dialogue, and good offices, Switzerland, and Qatar share a strong commitment to supporting diplomatic solutions to international challenges," he continued.
"I thanked Qatar for its important mediation efforts and reaffirmed Switzerland's readiness to support initiatives aimed at deescalation, stability, and lasting peace."
Cover photo: AFP/Fabrice Coffrini