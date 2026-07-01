Has Kendall Jenner's rumored BF Jacob Elordi met her Kardashian sisters yet?
Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi did a double date with her sister, Kylie, but has the actor met the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan?
Per People, the lovebirds have been spending a lot of time together, but the Saltburn star has yet to meet the supermodel's famous family.
An insider tattled, "They've been spending more and more time together. He hasn't been brought around the family yet."
They explained that the Kar-Jenners are "supportive" of Kenny's new relationship, adding, "The family is hearing Kendall is happy, but the family doesn't know him well yet."
Recently, another tipster dished that the Tequila 818 founder wants to keep Jacob away from the "chaos" that comes with dating a Kar-Jenner.
But the pair aren't slowing their romance down, as Kendall reportedly celebrated her boyfriend's birthday in his native Australia.
Also, Jacob seems to have made a good impression on Kylie after their double date with Timothée Chalamet back in May.
Another insider shared that the Khy founder "really likes" Jacob and is "excited Kendall is spending time with him."
Cover photo: Collage: Tommaso Boddi & Julian Hamilton / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP