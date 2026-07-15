Shania Twain reveals she skipped Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding to hang with another celebrity!

Los Angeles, California - Shania Twain was among the many stars invited to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's lavish wedding – but the country hitmaker couldn't make it, and Harry Styles is the reason why!

Shania Twain (r) spilled the tea on why she missed Taylor Swift's July 3 wedding. © RICK DIAMOND / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 60-year-old told CTV's Etalk that she would've done "anything" to be at the wedding of the year, but her commitment to Taylor's ex stood in the way.

"I would have done anything, and that would have been really lovely for me to be there, but I was with Harry," Shania revealed.

The Faded Blue Jeans singer is a special guest for the Watermelon Sugar artist's 12-show residency at London's Wembley Stadium, which overlapped with Taylor and Travis' July 3 nuptials at Madison Square Garden.

Shania explained, "Taylor Swift invited me to her wedding, and I couldn't go because I was already committed to Harry's shows."

She added, "So that's why I say that, because it's just kind of funny that that happened that way. I was already committed."

Notably, Harry was also invited to the wedding, despite his romantic history with Taylor, but evidently couldn't make it.