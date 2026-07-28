Senate makes final call on Trump's new intelligence chief Jay Clayton

Washington DC - The Senate confirmed Jay Clayton as Donald Trump 's top intelligence official Tuesday, putting a permanent chief in charge of the country's spy agencies as the president revives unsupported election fraud claims ahead of the midterms.

Jay Clayton has officially been confirmed by the Senate as the new Director of National Intelligence. © KEN CEDENO / AFP

Senators voted 51-47 to confirm Clayton's appointment, with all Democrats in the upper chamber voting against it.

"Jay is outstanding in every way, and will do a spectacular job as Director!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social shortly after the vote.

The former securities regulator and federal prosecutor succeeds Tulsi Gabbard, who resigned last month, and inherits an 18-agency intelligence community shaken by leadership turnover and staff cuts.

His appointment comes amid concern that Trump is drawing national security agencies into his effort to relitigate the 2020 election and cast doubt on the integrity of the coming vote.

Earlier this month, Trump used a televised White House address to release declassified intelligence he claimed showed Chinese interference while again falsely asserting that the 2020 election was stolen.

Clayton takes over from acting director of national intelligence Bill Pulte, a Trump loyalist with no relevant experience whose brief tenure alarmed lawmakers in both parties.

Pulte has used his other role as federal housing regulator to refer several of Trump's political opponents for possible prosecution and oversaw sweeping cuts at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Hours before Clayton's confirmation vote, Pulte boasted that a fifth round of dismissals would bring staffing reductions at the intelligence coordinating body to about 30 percent within weeks.