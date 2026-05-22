First Gaza flotilla activists arrive in Turkey after Israel deportation

Istanbul, Turkey - Israel said on Thursday it had deported all the foreign activists seized by its forces from a Gaza -bound flotilla, as the first group arrived in Turkey following global outcry over their treatment in custody.

Members of the Global Sumud Flotilla headed for Gaza and arrested and deported by Israel pose outside a terminal following their arrival at Istanbul Airport on May 21, 2026. © OZAN KOSE / AFP

Hundreds of activists from countries around the world were placed in detention in Israel after they were intercepted at sea Monday while making the latest in a string of attempts to break the blockade of the Palestinian territory.

Turkish foreign ministry sources said 422 activists, including 85 Turkish nationals, were flown from southern Israel on three planes chartered by Ankara.

Those deportation flights were confirmed by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which said several other activists had been deported to their home countries directly.

A first group of arrivals were seen inside the VIP terminal at Istanbul airport, as a crowd of supporters carrying Palestinian flags gathered to welcome them, an AFP correspondent said.

Israeli forces "attacked us. Each of us was beaten, women and men... It's what Palestinians experience all the time," said Turkish national Bulal Kitay, after he got off the plane.

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir sparked widespread condemnation and a diplomatic backlash Wednesday by posting a video showing the detained activists with their hands tied and foreheads on the ground.

Israel's foreign ministry spokesperson, Oren Marmorstein, said Thursday that "all foreign activists from the PR flotilla have been deported from Israel."

"Israel will not permit any breach of the lawful naval blockade on Gaza," he added.

Upon arrival at Istanbul airport, one of the activists shouted "the Palestinian people are not alone!" as he emerged from the terminal.

"We've been tortured, we've been beaten, we've been arrested in international waters, but we won't give up. We will return. Palestine will be free from the river to the sea," he said to cheers from the crowd.