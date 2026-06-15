Canada issues strong warning to World Cup travelers about risks of entering US at Mexico border

Ottawa, Canada - Canada 's government issued a strong warning to those traveling into the US from Mexico to attend World Cup games, highlighting the risks posed by a currently "tense" political situation.

Canada's government warned travelers entering the US at the border with Mexico, highlighting the risks posed by the "tense" political situation. © IMAGO/Depositphotos

Ottawa updated the Canadian government's travel advice for the US, warning travelers to only enter the US by air and avoid all land borders due to the risk of "criminal activity and violence" as well as political tensions.

"The situation can be tense in the border area between Mexico and the United States and there may be a regional advisory to avoid nonessential travel to one of the border states," Canada warned on its official travel advice website.

"Many travel insurance policies will not cover you if you travel to regions where the Government of Canada has issued a travel advisory to 'avoid all nonessential travel' or 'avoid all travel,'" the document stated.

The updated travel warning comes at a time when the US is doubling down on its brutal treatment of migrants and its war against drug cartels.

Mexican citizens have been routinely rounded up by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and various other immigration authorities, imprisoned in unsanitary detention camps, and deported south of the border.

Numerous Mexican citizens have died in the detention camps, triggering angry condemnation from the government of Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

The immigration crackdown has also impacted tourists traveling from countries like Canada, a number of whom have also found themselves imprisoned by the Trump administration.

Numerous countries, including the governments of both the UK and Australia, have warned that tourists visiting the US for the World Cup should carry their passports with them at all times due to the risk of being arbitrarily detained.