Britney Spears breaks silence after DUI arrest with sweet Insta video of son Jayden: "Stay kind!!!"

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has reactivated her Instagram page and thanked her fans for their support after getting arrested for drunk driving.

Britney Spears (l) shared video of her downtime with her son Jayden (r) after the pop star's DUI arrest earlier this month. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@britneyspears

The Gimme More hitmaker returned to social media with two new videos that featured her son, Jayden.

The footage showed the 19-year-old in a long, tan trench coat as he filmed in front of a mirror alongside his mom, who made silly faces and poses.

She dished in the caption under the first post, "Thank you guys for all your support… spending time with family and friends is such a blessing!!! Stay kind!!!"

In her second post, Britney, who donned a white crop-top and matching shorts, again urged fans to "stay kind."

After her DUI arrest on March 4 in Ventura, California, the 44-year-old's youngest son has reportedly been "a huge emotional support" for her.