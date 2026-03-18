Britney Spears reportedly grows closer with son Jayden after DUI arrest
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears' DUI arrest has apparently brought her closer to her son, Jayden, whom she's been leaning on after the incident.
According to Star, the 19-year-old son has become "a huge emotional support" for the Toxic hitmaker after her shocking arrest.
An insider spilled that Jayden is "running errands" for Britney and reportedly "does it all with a great attitude," too.
They continued, "He's a very compassionate kid. It's actually quite remarkable."
On March 4, the 44-year-old was arrested in Ventura, California, on suspicion of driving under the influence and was released the following morning.
Britney's manager, Cade Hudson, shared after the incident that the Womanizer artist would be spending more time with both of her sons, whom she had previously been estranged from.
However, the source shared that Jayden has been the only one seen by his mom's side.
What's next for Britney Spears after DUI arrest?
Britney's loved ones have expressed concerns for her well-being since the arrest, and there's even talk that she could be put back on conservatorship or sent to rehab.
Yet the insider insists that she only "trusts" her youngest son, who "wants his mom at her best and everyone can see how much it helps her to have him there."
The source suggested that Jayden could even make more decisions on his mom's behalf, adding, "One day, everything she has will go to him and his brother Sean, so she feels like there's no reason he shouldn't start being involved now."
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