Britney Spears reportedly grows closer with son Jayden after DUI arrest

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears ' DUI arrest has apparently brought her closer to her son, Jayden, whom she's been leaning on after the incident.

Britney Spears' youngest son, Jayden James (r.), has reportedly been helping his mom more after her DUI arrest. © Collage: IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia & Screenshot/Instagram/@britneyspears

According to Star, the 19-year-old son has become "a huge emotional support" for the Toxic hitmaker after her shocking arrest.

An insider spilled that Jayden is "running errands" for Britney and reportedly "does it all with a great attitude," too.

They continued, "He's a very compassionate kid. It's actually quite remarkable."

On March 4, the 44-year-old was arrested in Ventura, California, on suspicion of driving under the influence and was released the following morning.

Britney's manager, Cade Hudson, shared after the incident that the Womanizer artist would be spending more time with both of her sons, whom she had previously been estranged from.

However, the source shared that Jayden has been the only one seen by his mom's side.