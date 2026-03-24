Britney Spears spotted for the first time since her shocking DUI arrest

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has been spotted out and about for the first time since her DUI arrest earlier this month.

Britney Spears was photographed out at a Starbucks in Malibu over the weekend – her first sighting since her DUI arrest earlier this month. © MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 44-year-old pop star was reportedly seen in Malibu on Sunday, keeping a low profile as she visited a local Starbucks.

Per a photo shared by celebrity gossip site DeuxMoi, Britney wore large black sunglasses and a long brown coat for the outing.

The sighting comes just a few weeks after the Toxic singer was arrested in Ventura for driving under the influence.

She was released from custody the morning after her arrest, and her longtime manager, Cade Hudson, soon issued a statement saying that "Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law."

"Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time," he added.

Since the incident, Britney is said to have been spending time with her sons, with 19-year-old Jayden reportedly stepping up as an "emotional support" for his mom.

Britney also got some public support from her ex-husband, Sam Asghari, who said in an interview, "I'm a strong believer that she needs her privacy, and everybody makes mistakes."