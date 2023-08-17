Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari reportedly drops divorce bombshell!
Los Angeles, California - Things just got more toxic between Britney Spears and Sam Asghari as multiple reports claim the fitness trainer has officially filed for divorce!
According to The Associated Press, just hours after news broke that the 41-year-old pop and her hubby split, Asghari officially filed for divorce!
A source confirmed that the 29-year-old made the filing on Wednesday evening but couldn't share more on the case.
If this is true, it appears the Womanizer singer is already gearing up for what could be an ugly battle.
Per Page Six, Britney hired celebrity attorney Laura Wasser as Asghari is allegedly seeking to change the terms of their prenuptial agreement.
Additionally, he's allegedly threatened to go public with "extraordinarily embarrassing information" about the pop singer unless he gets his money.
Britney Spears makes cryptic social media post after shock news
Things could get explosive between the estranged couple, but it seems that Britney is shrugging off the drama, at least judging by her latest Instagram post.
The Criminal crooner recently shared a pic of herself horseback riding on a beach and dropped an intriguing caption under it.
"Buying a horse soon," she began, adding that there's "many options."
"A horse called Sophie and another called Roar. I can't make up my mind!!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar."
Cover photo: Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP & screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears, Screenshot/Instagram/samasghari