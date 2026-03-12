Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari compares her to "oppressed" Iranian women as he addresses her DUI arrest
Los Angeles, California - Sam Asghari has offered his support to Britney Spears after her shocking DUI arrest.
On Wednesday, the Iranian-American model addressed the war in Iran and broke his silence on his ex-wife's arrest on the Piers Morgan Uncensored podcast.
Asghari told the journalist, "Coming from the country of Iran and seeing women being oppressed, that's something that stuck out to me."
He continued, "In a way, [Spears] was also oppressed by many people who took advantage of her and sort of had the same experience as women do in Iran."
The 32-year-old said that he's an "advocate for women's rights" and that "it was hard to see that someone in America was being oppressed."
Spears and Asghari separated in 2023, with their divorce being finalized in 2024, but The Traitors alum was pivotal in supporting his former spouse's fight against her conservatorship.
Sam Ashgari believes Britney Spears will bounce back after DUI arrest
Ashgari said of Spears' DUI arrest on March 4, "I'm a strong believer that she needs her privacy, and everybody makes mistakes."
He added, "If she made a mistake, I really think she's a strong woman, and she could come back from this."
Spears' other ex-husband, Kevin Federline, has also sent well wishes to the Womanizer hitmaker while her longtime manager, Cade Hudson, said that Spears will "take the right steps" to get the "help and support she needs during this difficult time."
Cover photo: IMAGO / Avalon.red