Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari compares her to "oppressed" Iranian women as he addresses her DUI arrest

Los Angeles, California - Sam Asghari has offered his support to Britney Spears after her shocking DUI arrest.

Sam Asghari (r.) compared his ex-wife, Britney Spears, to "oppressed" Iranian women after her DUI arrest on March 4. © IMAGO / Avalon.red

On Wednesday, the Iranian-American model addressed the war in Iran and broke his silence on his ex-wife's arrest on the Piers Morgan Uncensored podcast.

Asghari told the journalist, "Coming from the country of Iran and seeing women being oppressed, that's something that stuck out to me."

He continued, "In a way, [Spears] was also oppressed by many people who took advantage of her and sort of had the same experience as women do in Iran."

The 32-year-old said that he's an "advocate for women's rights" and that "it was hard to see that someone in America was being oppressed."

Spears and Asghari separated in 2023, with their divorce being finalized in 2024, but The Traitors alum was pivotal in supporting his former spouse's fight against her conservatorship.