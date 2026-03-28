Justin Baldoni scores pre-trial win after accusing Blake Lively of "document dump"

New York, New York - Justin Baldoni has gotten a win in his heated legal war with his It Ends with Us co- star , Blake Lively, as their May 18 trial looms!

Justin Baldoni (l) was granted an extension for pre-trial deadlines after accusing Blake Lively (r) of submitting "voluminous disclosures." © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo

According to People, the 42-year-old and his Wayfarer partners have been granted a one-week extension for pre-trial deadlines by Judge Lewis J. Liman.

Baldoni's team argued in a letter submitted on March 25 that "more time" is needed to review Lively's "voluminous disclosures that are not practical for trial purposes," including nearly 1,000 potential exhibits.

The filing reads, "It is difficult to imagine that even half that number would be put before the jury."

The director's attorneys called the Gossip Girl alum's "40 potential witnesses" – which could include Taylor Swift – as "overbreadth," adding that "it is premature" to prepare a verdict sheet as the scope of the pending case remains undecided.