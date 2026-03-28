Justin Baldoni scores pre-trial win after accusing Blake Lively of "document dump"
New York, New York - Justin Baldoni has gotten a win in his heated legal war with his It Ends with Us co-star, Blake Lively, as their May 18 trial looms!
According to People, the 42-year-old and his Wayfarer partners have been granted a one-week extension for pre-trial deadlines by Judge Lewis J. Liman.
Baldoni's team argued in a letter submitted on March 25 that "more time" is needed to review Lively's "voluminous disclosures that are not practical for trial purposes," including nearly 1,000 potential exhibits.
The filing reads, "It is difficult to imagine that even half that number would be put before the jury."
The director's attorneys called the Gossip Girl alum's "40 potential witnesses" – which could include Taylor Swift – as "overbreadth," adding that "it is premature" to prepare a verdict sheet as the scope of the pending case remains undecided.
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are still heading to court in May
Though Lively's lawyers hit back at Baldoni's filing, Judge Liman sided with him by granting an extension of the deadlines and scheduled a status conference for April 2.
The former co-stars previously attended their first court-ordered settlement, which ended with no agreement being reached.
Lively first sued Baldoni for sexual harassment and retaliatory remarks in December 2024 and is seeking over $160 million in damages. The co-stars' trial is scheduled for May 18.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo