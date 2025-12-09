Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's trial postponed as judge pushes for settlement

New York, New York - The highly anticipated trial between It Ends With Us co- stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has been postponed, with a judge encouraging the parties to reach a settlement instead.

Blake Lively (r.) and Justin Baldoni's will continue a little longer, as a judge has postponed the highly anticipated trial between the It Ends With Us co-stars. © Collage: IMAGO / Everett Collection & IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Deadline, Judge Lewis Liman said Tuesday that the trial would be pushed back to May 18, 2026 – almost three months from its original date.

The judge emphasized that "criminal trials take precedent" in the crowded court system.



Though Liman recommended that the co-stars hash out a settlement, Lively's team, in particular, has pushed for their day in court to hold Baldoni accountable for his alleged wrongdoings.

The 38-year-old star first sued Baldoni in December 2024, accusing him of sexual harassment and coordinating a smear campaign to discredit her claims and ruin her reputation.

Baldoni countersued, accusing Lively of defamation and extortion, but his claim was dismissed by Liman in June.

In the case's latest development, the 41-year-old actor-director sought to have Lively's case dismissed entirely.

Baldoni's attorney argued that "the handful of comments and miscommunications Lively has mustered" do not amount to sexual harassment, and any jury would agree.