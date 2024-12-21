Blake Lively files bombshell lawsuit against It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni!

Los Angeles, California - After widespread rumors of a bitter feud, Blake Lively has taken legal action against her It Ends With Us co- star Justin Baldoni.

TMZ reported Saturday that the 37-year-old Gossip Girl alum has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and coordinating a smear campaign against her as the movie hit theaters.

The documents claim that the set was a "hostile work environment," with things escalating to such a point that an "all-hands-on-deck meeting" to address the 40-year-old's conduct on set.

The meeting reportedly led to a number of demands for changes in Baldoni's behavior.

He was asked to stop showing "nude videos or images of women" to Lively, to stop asking her about her weight, and to stop mentioning her late father – among other disturbing accusations.

Lively's team further alleges that Baldoni – who also directed It Ends With Us along with starring as male lead Ryle – attempted to "destroy" her reputation when the movie's press tour began.

At the time, the A Simple Favor actor was fiercely slammed by fans for taking a supposedly "tone-deaf" approach to the film's focus on domestic violence. Baldoni, meanwhile, had been praised for appearing more sensitive to the difficult subject matter.

Baldoni was notably separate from Lively and his castmates throughout the promotional run, and a potential sequel to It Ends With Us was rumored to be scrapped amid their apparent bad blood.