Blake Lively seeks $160 million from Justin Baldoni as legal war escalates

Los Angeles, California - Blake Lively has claimed that her finances took a hit from her co- star Justin Baldoni's alleged smear campaign in new court docs!

The exuberant amount of money that Blake Lively is seeking from her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni (l.) has been revealed. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images

Earlier this week, Variety obtained the unsealed filing in which the 38-year-old requested over $160 million in damages from the It Ends With Us actor-director.

Lively claims that she's suffered huge losses in past and future earnings from acting, speaking engagements, and public appearances as a result of Baldoni's alleged retalitory smear campaign.

The amount that the Gossip Girl alum seeks reportedly includes $56 million in lost earnings and $71 million in lost business profits, tied to her ventures Betty Buzz, Betty Booze, and Blake Brown Beauty.

The filing also maintains that Lively suffered $34 million in reputational harm, based on an estimated 65 million negative impressions about her made on social media.

The latest legal docs also listed several famous names, such as Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman, as potential witnesses for their 2026 trial.