Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni meet in court for major step in legal battle

New York, New York - Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni stepped out in New York on Wednesday for a court-ordered settlement hearing as the co- stars ' legal battle continues.

Blake Lively (l.) and Justin Baldoni appeared in court together for the first time on Wednesday amid their bitter legal battle. © Collage: REUTERS

The It Ends With Us actors were both spotted at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, with each donning unexpectedly similar ensembles.

Lively, who arrived solo, wore a pink dress shirt under a green button-down and completed the look with a matching oversized blazer and pants.

Her 41-year-old co-star, meanwhile, wore a similar green coat with a light pink scarf. Justin was joined by his wife, Emily.

The hearing marks the latest milestone in the pair's bitter legal battle, which began with Lively accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and retaliation.

It is the first time the two have appeared at the New York courthouse at the same time.

Per NBC News, the court-ordered hearing is an effort by Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave to get the parties to agree to a settlement and avoid a trial, which is currently scheduled for May 18.