Justin Bieber "has something to prove" as high-stakes Coachella comeback looms
Los Angeles, California - Will it be his big comeback or the next crash? Justin Bieber is about to make one of his most important appearances ever. In a few months, he will celebrate his return to the stage at the legendary Coachella music festival.
In recent years, the 32-year-old Baby singer has repeatedly made headlines, with his health problems often taking center stage.
Bieber has spoken openly about struggles with his mental health on several occasions.
"I know I'm broken. I know I have anger issues," Page Six quoted the musician as saying.
Now, Coachella, one of the world's most famous music festivals, is set to change everything.
As the outlet reported, "Bieber has something to prove … to himself and to the industry."
At a secret warm-up concert in Los Angeles, the Sorry performer told his fans how much he was looking forward to his return.
"This has been so beautiful. It's a little sneak preview into Coachella, which is gonna be so much fun," Bieber gushed on stage.
But behind his seemingly relaxed demeanor was a very long break from music. As Page Six reports, Bieber has barely stepped on stage for over four years.
Shortly after the Canadian suffered temporary facial paralysis, he had to cancel his Justice World Tour in 2022.
Justin Bieber had to sell his music catalogs amid financial trouble
The singer also fell into a downward spiral financially.
According to Page Six, Bieber had to sell one of his music catalogs for around $200 million dollars.
The long-standing relationship with his manager, Scooter Braun, is also said to have broken down a few months ago.
"Justin hates Scooter," the outsider quoted an insider as saying, adding that Bieber's wife, Hailey, also can't stand him.
Despite the past few months, the Peaches artist now seems to know exactly what he wants.
He himself explained that it had been difficult for him to "go through a lot of my struggles as a human, as all of us do, really publicly."
Whether Coachella will be a new start for Bieber remains to be seen, but many fans are certain that his return will provide plenty to talk about.
Cover photo: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP