Justin Bieber "has something to prove" as high-stakes Coachella comeback looms

Los Angeles, California - Will it be his big comeback or the next crash? Justin Bieber is about to make one of his most important appearances ever. In a few months, he will celebrate his return to the stage at the legendary Coachella music festival.

Singer Justin Bieber (l.) and his wife, Hailey, have rarely appeared on the red carpet in recent years. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In recent years, the 32-year-old Baby singer has repeatedly made headlines, with his health problems often taking center stage.

Bieber has spoken openly about struggles with his mental health on several occasions.

"I know I'm broken. I know I have anger issues," Page Six quoted the musician as saying.

Now, Coachella, one of the world's most famous music festivals, is set to change everything.

As the outlet reported, "Bieber has something to prove … to himself and to the industry."

At a secret warm-up concert in Los Angeles, the Sorry performer told his fans how much he was looking forward to his return.

"This has been so beautiful. It's a little sneak preview into Coachella, which is gonna be so much fun," Bieber gushed on stage.

But behind his seemingly relaxed demeanor was a very long break from music. As Page Six reports, Bieber has barely stepped on stage for over four years.

Shortly after the Canadian suffered temporary facial paralysis, he had to cancel his Justice World Tour in 2022.