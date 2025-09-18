Justin Bieber makes history with eye-popping Coachella payday

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber has scored a lucrative deal for his first headliner gig at next year's Coachella!

Justin Bieber negotiated a seven-figure deal for his first headliner set at next year's Coachella. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@lilbieber

The Yukon hitmaker landed a seven-figure deal for his set at the music festival in 2026, and he did it all on his own, per Rolling Stone.

An insider said Tuesday that Justin worked "directly" with promoter Goldenvoice on the negotiation, noting that "it's a groundbreaking move for a headliner, and it's something he built entirely on his own."

They continued, "Between headlining Coachella and the success of Swag, it's clear this is the start of an exciting new era for Justin, one where he's fully in the driver's seat."

The Grammy-winning singer reportedly scored $10 million for the festival – $5 million per weekend – making him the highest-paid headliner in Coachella history!

Justin, Sabrina Carpenter, and Karol G were confirmed as top-billed Coachella performers for 2026 on Monday, with the Yummy artist set to hit the stage on April 11 and 18.

