Justin Bieber rips "harmful" drug use rumors after bizarre leaked footage emerges

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber has clapped back at rumors that he's using drugs amid speculation about his health !

Justin Bieber's health has been questioned after a new eye-raising sighting, yet his team affirms that the singer is focused on his new music and his family. © IMAGO / MediaPunch

Viral footage of the Yummy singer seemingly acting erratically and looking frail recently circulated social media, but Justin's rep slammed the narrative that the Biebs is using drugs.

The spokesperson told TMZ on Sunday that the gossip is "absolutely not true," explaining that it's been a "very transformative" year for the Peaches hitmaker as he "ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him."

Justin has been sober since 2014, yet fans have been scrutinizing the Grammy winner after his latest sighting at his wife Hailey's Rhode pop-up event.

His rep shared that the singer has been up all night recording his new music, which they noted is his main focus right now in addition to his baby boy Jack.