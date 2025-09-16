Coachella 2026: Sabrina Carpenter and Justin Bieber lead stacked lineup!

Indio, California - Sabrina Carpenter , Justin Bieber , and Karol G lead a packed lineup of stars heading to the 2026 Coachella music festival!

Sabrina Carpenter (l.) and Justin Bieber – both fresh off new album drops – will headline Coachella 2026. © Collage: MIKE COPPOLA & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Tuesday, the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival revealed its roster for 2026, confirming the swirling rumors that Sabrina and Karol would be joining the event.

The Espresso singer will take the reins on Friday, which will also feature artists like Ethel Cain, KATESYE, Sexyy Red, Central Cee, Blood Orange, Teddy Swims, Disclosure, and many more.

Saturday will be headlined by Justin Bieber, who is fresh off the surprise release of Swag II. He will be joined by The Strokes, Addison Rae, SOMBR, Alex G, Labrinth, PinkPantheress, Royel Otis, and David Byrne, among others.

Headlining the third day of the festival will be Colombian superstar Karol G, with Laufey, Young Thug, Wet Leg, FKA Twigs, Iggy Pop, Little Simz, and more also taking the stage on Sunday.

Coachella will be hosted on two weekends – April 10-12 and 17-19 – in Indio, California.

Music fans can register now for access to the presale, which begins on Friday, September 19 at 11 AM PT.