Justin Bieber coughs up eye-popping sum to settle Scooter Braun dispute
Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber and his former manager Scooter Braun have officially reached a $31.5 million settlement, ending their messy money feud once and for all.
It's official!
According to People, Justin owed Braun tens of millions after a canceled 2022 Justice tour triggered financial chaos behind the scenes.
Justin had already received a massive advance from AEG Presents – and when the tour didn't happen, Braun's company HYBE stepped in to clean up the mess.
Now, Justin is set to pay $26 million to repay the advance Braun helped cover, and an additional $5.5 million to settle outstanding commissions.
An earlier audit reportedly revealed Justin owed around $9 million in unpaid commissions, plus millions in additional debt.
The final payout wraps it all into one huge check.
Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun end years-long dispute
Scooter Braun famously discovered Justin Bieber on YouTube back in 2008, launching him from viral teen star to one of the biggest pop stars on the planet.
But by 2023, things had shifted.
The Stay artist sold his entire music catalogue for $200 million, then quietly began working on new music without Braun's input - a clear sign their longtime partnership was unraveling.
The relationship had reportedly grown strained, and this settlement marks the official end of their 15+ year run as one of music's most powerful duos.
Now, with Braun in the rearview, Justin is moving forward, recently launching his first studio album in four years - Swag.
He's also doubling down on his fashion empire, SKYLRK - a sleek, streetwear-inspired lifestyle brand that's expected to roll out major drops later this year.
Despite playing no role in the album, Braun shared on Instagram that he's proud of Justin's growth and called Swag his "most authentic" project yet.
Cover photo: Collage: MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP