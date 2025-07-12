Justin Bieber coughs up eye-popping sum to settle Scooter Braun dispute

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber and his former manager Scooter Braun have officially reached a $31.5 million settlement, ending their messy money feud once and for all.

It's official!

According to People, Justin owed Braun tens of millions after a canceled 2022 Justice tour triggered financial chaos behind the scenes.

Justin had already received a massive advance from AEG Presents – and when the tour didn't happen, Braun's company HYBE stepped in to clean up the mess.

Now, Justin is set to pay $26 million to repay the advance Braun helped cover, and an additional $5.5 million to settle outstanding commissions.

An earlier audit reportedly revealed Justin owed around $9 million in unpaid commissions, plus millions in additional debt.

The final payout wraps it all into one huge check.