How does Kanye West really feel about Kim Kardashian's romance with Lewis Hamilton?

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are supposed to be the new Hollywood "It" couple – but what does her ex-husband Kanye West think?

Kanye West reportedly (pictured) doesn't mind Lewis Hamilton spending time with his children and ex-wife. © Javier Rojas/PI via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

"He feels at peace right now with Lewis being around his kids," an insider recently told Page Six. "He was trustful about that. He loves [Kim] in a way that he wants [the best for] her well-being."

Lewis is also accompanying the 45-year-old reality star on vacation to Tokyo with three of her children – daughter Chicago (8) and sons Saint (10) and Psalm (6) – and the racing driver has been part of the rapper's circle of acquaintances for some time.

According to Page Six, this is a clear difference from Kim's ex Pete Davidson, as the insider confirms that Ye "did hate" the comedian.

During the roughly nine-month relationship, Kanye even released a song in which he threatens to "beat Pete Davidson's a**" as well as a music video in which he kidnaps and buries a cardboard cutout of the 32-year-old actor.