How does Kanye West really feel about Kim Kardashian's romance with Lewis Hamilton?

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are supposed to be the new Hollywood "It" couple – but what does her ex-husband Kanye West think?

By Kelly Christ, Mia Berger

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are supposed to be the new Hollywood "It" couple – but what does her ex-husband Kanye West think?

Kanye West reportedly (pictured) doesn't mind Lewis Hamilton spending time with his children and ex-wife.
Kanye West reportedly (pictured) doesn't mind Lewis Hamilton spending time with his children and ex-wife.  © Javier Rojas/PI via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

"He feels at peace right now with Lewis being around his kids," an insider recently told Page Six. "He was trustful about that. He loves [Kim] in a way that he wants [the best for] her well-being."

Lewis is also accompanying the 45-year-old reality star on vacation to Tokyo with three of her children – daughter Chicago (8) and sons Saint (10) and Psalm (6) – and the racing driver has been part of the rapper's circle of acquaintances for some time.

According to Page Six, this is a clear difference from Kim's ex Pete Davidson, as the insider confirms that Ye "did hate" the comedian.

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Zendaya Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and more stars stun at Euphoria season 3 premiere

During the roughly nine-month relationship, Kanye even released a song in which he threatens to "beat Pete Davidson's a**" as well as a music video in which he kidnaps and buries a cardboard cutout of the 32-year-old actor.

Lewis Hamilton (pictured) accompanied Kim Kardashian and her children on vacation to Tokyo.
Lewis Hamilton (pictured) accompanied Kim Kardashian and her children on vacation to Tokyo.  © David Davies/PA Wire/dpa

Kim Kardashian blames "toxic" behavior for split from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian admitted her ex-husband's comments about her new partners have upset her.
Kim Kardashian admitted her ex-husband's comments about her new partners have upset her.  © Scott A Garfitt/Invision/dpa

In a podcast, Kim explained that the music video made her sad because it wasn't fair to her partner at the time.

The source claims that, at the time, the 48-year-old rapper "was traumatized because he lost the love of his life."

Kim previously cited Ye's "toxic" behavior and manic episodes as the reason for the breakup.

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Celebrities Shiloh Jolie is the spitting image of her mom Angelina Jolie in viral music video clip

The musician got candid about his bipolar disorder back in January when he issued an apology for his antisemitism and other controversies, blaming them on his mental illness as well as a previous brain injury.

"I didn't like the feeling of someone talking bad about my kids, grandmother, aunts – all of those feelings," the SKIMS mogul said of her ex.

In addition, Kanye had repeatedly made very private details about her and their relationship public.

Today, according to the source, West is at peace with himself, and just a few days ago, he was back on stage for a comeback concert in Los Angeles – though his past scandals are still catching up with him.

Cover photo: Collage: Javier Rojas/PI via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa & David Davies/PA Wire/dpa & Scott A Garfitt/Invision/dpa

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