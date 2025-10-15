Kim Kardashian drops shocking details about Kanye West – and addresses Travis Barker hookup rumors!
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has set the record straight on her split from Kanye West – and whether or not she hooked up with her now-brother-in-law Travis Barker!
On Wednesday's episode of Call Her Daddy, the 44-year-old dished to host Alex Cooper about her "toxic" marriage and eventual split from the All Falls Down rapper.
Kim shared, "I do have a problem of only remembering the good. I'm a really forgiving person, but I really haven't dated like that – to, like, have those kinds of toxic relationships since I've been divorced."
As for what led to the end of their marriage in 2021, The Kardashians star pointed to Kanye's erratic behavior towards her mom, Kris Jenner, and her sisters.
"Just not feeling safe, you know, not even physically, just like maybe emotionally or even, you know, financially," she added.
"We had like five Lamborghinis, and I'd come home and they'd all be gone if he was in an episode. And I'd be like, 'Oh, wait. Where's all our cars? Like, my new car?' And it would be like, oh, he gave them away to all of his friends."
Did Kim Kardashian have a fling with Travis Barker?
However, Kim did affirm that she doesn't have regrets marrying Ye, with whom she shares her four kids: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.
Still, the multi-hyphenate mogul admitted that the rapper wasn't "willing to make changes" that she thought would be "super healthy and beneficial."
"It makes it really hard to continue on in a relationship that can be toxic," Kim added.
"When you have kids, it's definitely harder to leave than it is to stay. And it changes everyone's life forever."
As for their co-parenting, Kim revealed that her kids see their dad when he reaches out – but that that hasn't happened for a "couple of months."
Kim also addressed another big rumor during the chat – whether she ever hooked up with Travis Barker before he married her sister Kourtney!
"No, I never have," Kim said, explaining that she's been friends with the Blink-182 drummer since his past relationship with Paris Hilton. "So I have been friends with him, but never in that way. And never hooked up with him."
