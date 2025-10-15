Kim Kardashian drops shocking details about Kanye West – and addresses Travis Barker hookup rumors!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has set the record straight on her split from Kanye West – and whether or not she hooked up with her now-brother-in-law Travis Barker!

Kim Kardashian detailed what led to end of her marriage with Kanye West on the podcast, Call Her Daddy. © Screenshot/YouTube/Call Her Daddy

On Wednesday's episode of Call Her Daddy, the 44-year-old dished to host Alex Cooper about her "toxic" marriage and eventual split from the All Falls Down rapper.

Kim shared, "I do have a problem of only remembering the good. I'm a really forgiving person, but I really haven't dated like that – to, like, have those kinds of toxic relationships since I've been divorced."

As for what led to the end of their marriage in 2021, The Kardashians star pointed to Kanye's erratic behavior towards her mom, Kris Jenner, and her sisters.

"Just not feeling safe, you know, not even physically, just like maybe emotionally or even, you know, financially," she added.

"We had like five Lamborghinis, and I'd come home and they'd all be gone if he was in an episode. And I'd be like, 'Oh, wait. Where's all our cars? Like, my new car?' And it would be like, oh, he gave them away to all of his friends."