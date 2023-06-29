Kim Kardashian primps for the DMV and cries over Kanye West: "I miss the old Kanye"

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian got emotional while dishing on her divorce from Kanye West on The Kardashians .

Kim Kardashian (r) broke down and revealed she misses "the old" Kanye West in a teaser for The Kardashians' next episode. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

In a teaser for next week's episode of the Hulu reality series, the 42-year-old SKIMs CEO broke down in front of her sister Khloé Kardashian over her ex-husband's antisemitic tirades.

When asked by the 39-year-old Good American founder if she was alright, Kim leaned her head back and cried out that she’s "not okay."

As the tears came down her face, the distraught beauty mogul cried into her sister's shoulders.

"I just can't," she said to KoKo.

"It's so different from the person that I married," Kim continued in her confessional of her ex's erratic behavior.

"That's who I loved and that's who I remember. I'll do anything to get that person back."