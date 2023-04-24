Kim Kardashian gets special shout-out from Usher at Vegas residency

Las Vegas, Nevada - Kim Kardashian got her birthday wish and more as she was finally able to see Usher's Las Vegas residency!

Kim Kardashian (l) received a special serenade from Usher at his Las Vegas residency on Saturday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian & CRAIG BARRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Though Kimmy Cakes had initially planned to spend her 42nd birthday enjoying Usher's Las Vegas residency show, dangerous weather conditions spoiled her plans at the time.



But nearly six months later, she finally got her wish!

On Saturday, the Kardashians star posted a number of videos from Usher's performance on her Instagram story, where she was accompanied by her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, and his fiancé Lukas Gage.

Kim highlighted the electric music event with various snaps and clips, including one video where singer Teyana Taylor made a surprise appearance.

But that wasn't the only surprise of the night, as the Superstar artist even paused his concert to give the SKIMs owner a personal shoutout!