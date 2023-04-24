Kim Kardashian gets special shout-out from Usher at Vegas residency
Las Vegas, Nevada - Kim Kardashian got her birthday wish and more as she was finally able to see Usher's Las Vegas residency!
Though Kimmy Cakes had initially planned to spend her 42nd birthday enjoying Usher's Las Vegas residency show, dangerous weather conditions spoiled her plans at the time.
But nearly six months later, she finally got her wish!
On Saturday, the Kardashians star posted a number of videos from Usher's performance on her Instagram story, where she was accompanied by her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, and his fiancé Lukas Gage.
Kim highlighted the electric music event with various snaps and clips, including one video where singer Teyana Taylor made a surprise appearance.
But that wasn't the only surprise of the night, as the Superstar artist even paused his concert to give the SKIMs owner a personal shoutout!
Kim Kardashian gets a late birthday gift from Usher
Usher drew all eyes to Kim during his shoutout, telling the audience about her previous failure to attend the show and congratulating her on finally making it.
In one of the various posts Kim shared to her story, the mom of four wrote, "Finally made it to see @usher, but my girls are mad they aren't here, sooo I just have to come back with them ASAP."
It looks like Kim loved being a Bad Girl while enjoying her time in Sin City!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian & CRAIG BARRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP