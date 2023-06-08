Kim Kardashian talks "lights off" sex, reconciling with Pete Davidson, and new romance!

Kim Kardashian gave coy insight into her new romance, the single life, and if she did reconcile with Pete Davidson on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian dropped more tea about the "mystery man" she's secretly seeing. Plus, she dished on why she prefers keeping the lights off during sexy time!

On The Kardashians newest episode, Kim Kardashian sharea her thoughts on being single and dishes on her mystery boo. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian On the third episode of The Kardashians' third season, the 42-year-old teased her budding romance while also clarifying rumors she reconciled with Pete Davidson. In the episode, Kimmy grabs a bite to eat with honorary Kardashian member Scott Disick, where the two chat about the mom of four's personal life. Kim expresses her desire to just "sneak around" a bit after having public relationships. "It's just hard to date because what do those first dates look like? They are behind closed doors because we can't go out. It is kind of awkward," she tells Scott. "I just don't want to date one person. This is my year."

Kim Kardashian talks Pete Davidson and why she prefers the lights off during sex

Kim Kardashian reveals that she didn't reunite with Pete Davidson, but did meet her unknown new boo at the same NYC spot she used to visit with the SNL star. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian Kim's most recent high-profile relationship was with the 29-year-old comedian who she split from last August. Yet. two months later, it was alleged that the two reconnected after she was seen at a NYC spot the exes used to frequent. But, according to Kimmy, she wasn't meeting Pete when she was seen in the Big Apple. "What's so funny is my friends wanted me to meet someone, so we go to New York," she tells Scott in the latest episode, adding that the she met the mystery man in the same private room she and Pete use to visit. When Scott asks, "Was he there?" the fashion mogul replies, "No," though she did admit that her new boo who she dubbed "drop dead Fred" apparently "meets the standards." She also confessed that when it comes to activities between the sheets, Kim's a lot more conservative than people may realize!