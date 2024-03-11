Kardashian-Jenners slay the red carpet at Oscars after party!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian , Kendall Jenner , and Kylie Jenner have entered their high glamour era with stunning looks at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty!

(From l. to r.) Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kim Kardashian pulled up to the Vanity Fair Oscars party in true A-list style. © Collage: MICHAEL TRAN & MICHAEL TRAN & AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The fashionable Kardashian-Jenner clan slayed the red carpet at the annual A-list Oscars afterparty in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

First up, the 43-year-old SKIMs mogul was a vision in white in yet another Balenciaga fit. Kim sported a more "minimalist" look than her typical style, as the form-fitting dress featured an architectural neckline.

She completed the sexy lewk with sleek hair, including a retro-style draped side bang.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Khy founder reignited her "King Kylie" era with a busty red gown, embellished with a cherry blossom design in silver crystals.

Kylie noticeably pulled up to the yearly Oscars bash without her boo, Timothée Chalamet, as many fans are wondering if the two have split.

Her sister Kendall kept the fashion train rolling, as the model slayed in a risqué sheer black Maison Margiela dress and matching strappy heels.