Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton heat things up with secret getaway

Page, Arizona - Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton further fueled those swirling dating rumors with a secret getaway in Arizona!

Kim Kardashian (l.) and Lewis Hamilton were spotted enjoying a private getaway over the weekend. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & Giuseppe CACACE / AFP

Per TMZ, the stars were spotted on a trip to Lake Powell over the weekend.

The outlet dished that the reality star and the F1 driver watched the sunset and even snapped some photos together.

The secluded area tends to be a popular pick for a private rendezvous, so it's the perfect pick for this under-the-radar couple.

Kim and Lewis haven't confirmed their relationship status, but they made things pretty public by attending Super Bowl LX together earlier this month.

Still, they've tried to keep it coy, as the 41-year-old racer recently shut down questions about his private life when asked by reporters.

According to insiders, the pair is also choosing to keep things low-key so as not to "trigger" Kim's ex, rapper Kanye West.

Since he and the SKIMS mogul finalized their divorce in 2022, Kanye has made headlines for lashing out at his former spouse's romantic interests, having infamously harassed Pete Davidson during his brief romance with Kim.