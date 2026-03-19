Brody Jenner says Timothée Chalamet is Kylie's "person" in viral defense of their romance
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner's brother, Brody, isn't interested in keeping up with any rumors about her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet!
After former adult entertainer Sarah Tena claimed that she had a "non-exclusive" relationship with the Oscar nominee, The Hills alum quickly came to his defense.
Sarah (32) told The Daily Mail that she dated Timothée before he began his romance with the Khy founder back in 2023.
She added, "At first, I thought it was fake news, and then I was like maybe it's a PR thing. But now it looks like maybe they are together. I don't know; it doesn't add up."
Under Page Six's Instagram post that featured an excerpt from Tena's interview, Brody commented, "Oh god, just leave the happy couple alone."
He continued, "People have lives before they meet their person. This girl is clearly doing this for attention, and everyone can see right through it."
Kylie Jenner stands by Timothée Chalamet amid criticism
Despite the Dune star being up for his third Oscar, Timothée's run has been overshadowed with controversy after he dissed the ballet and opera community.
Kylie still supported her man at the 98th Academy Awards, where he lost the Best Actor award to Michael B. Jordan.
Recently, the Kylie Cosmetics owner teased that she wants more kids in the near future, while Timothée hinted that marriage could be on the horizon for them!
Cover photo: Collage: Derek White & Jean Baptiste Lacroix / AFP