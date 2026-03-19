Brody Jenner says Timothée Chalamet is Kylie's "person" in viral defense of their romance

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner 's brother, Brody, isn't interested in keeping up with any rumors about her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet!

Kylie Jenner's (r.) brother, Brody (l.), slammed a recent interview from a former adult film star who claimed to have dated Timothée Chalamet. © Collage: Derek White & Jean Baptiste Lacroix / AFP

After former adult entertainer Sarah Tena claimed that she had a "non-exclusive" relationship with the Oscar nominee, The Hills alum quickly came to his defense.

Sarah (32) told The Daily Mail that she dated Timothée before he began his romance with the Khy founder back in 2023.

She added, "At first, I thought it was fake news, and then I was like maybe it's a PR thing. But now it looks like maybe they are together. I don't know; it doesn't add up."

Under Page Six's Instagram post that featured an excerpt from Tena's interview, Brody commented, "Oh god, just leave the happy couple alone."

He continued, "People have lives before they meet their person. This girl is clearly doing this for attention, and everyone can see right through it."