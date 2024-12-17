Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's romance heats up with premiere PDA

Los Angeles, California - Fans have gotten a new look at Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's rare date night at the Oscar nominee's recent movie premiere.

Fans have gotten a new look at Kylie Jenner (l.) and Timothée Chalamet's rare date night at the Oscar nominee's recent movie premiere. © Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The A-list lovebirds opted to keep things low-key as Kylie stepped out in support of the 28-year-old's new film, A Complete Unknown, but that doesn't mean they didn't share some special moments!

A new clip shared by TMZ on Monday shows the pair standing arm-in-arm while mingling with guests at the movie's Los Angeles premiere on December 9.

According to the outlet, Kylie and Timothée were "light on the PDA" throughout the night, but they did share a kiss.

The duo's relationship isn't exactly a secret, but they've made it a point not to engage in any high-profile joint appearances like a red carpet – hence the afterparty-only night for Kylie.

The 27-year-old reality star took a similar tact when Timothée was busy promoting Wonka last year, as she was caught making a secret entrance to the flick's Los Angeles premiere.

Despite facing plenty of split rumors, Kylie and Timothée have now been going strong for well over a year.