Will Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet continue to keep their relationship private?

Los Angeles, California - Despite staying out of the spotlight, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's romance is still going super strong, according to an insider.

Love is in the air!

After being spotted enjoying a casual date in Los Angeles for the first time in months, an inside source gave an update on how Kimothée is currently doing.

"Things are blossoming between them more and more every day," the source revealed on Monday, per Entertainment Tonight.

The 26-year-old Khy founder's family thinks that the 28-year-old Wonka star is "balanced, dedicated, successful, and a family man."

Another insider recently spilled the tea on how Kylie thinks the Wonka star would be a "great dad," adding that this "isn't some fling," despite split rumors.



Continuing, the new source divulged that Kylie's family loves how he treats her and is completely and utterly respectful to everyone.

But why have the two A-listers strayed away from going out and about more in public?