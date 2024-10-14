Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are all smiles on rare date night!

New York, New York - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted enjoying a rare dinner date in the Big Apple over the weekend.

Kylie Jenner (r.) and Timothée Chalamet were spotted enjoying a rare dinner date in the Big Apple over the weekend. © Collage: IMAGO / Everett Collection & Cover-Images

Celebrity gossip site DeuxMoi posted an exclusive snap of the lovebirds chatting over a meal at Little Charli in Manhattan on Saturday.

Both Kylie and Timothée were dressed down for their night at the pizza joint, with the Dune actor sporting a blue hoodie as the reality star opted for a casual white tee, per TMZ.

Despite their high-profile careers, the pair has been able to keep their romance largely under the radar.

Kylie was first linked to the 28-year-old Oscar nominee in April 2023, and they made their love story official with a PDA-filled night out at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour that September.

It seems the two have been going strong ever since, and earlier this month, insiders spilled that the relationship is "very serious."

While Timothée has been spending plenty of time in New York lately amid the filming of his next movie, Marty Supreme, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul is fresh off a buzzy appearance at Paris Fashion Week.