Kylie Jenner secretly supports boo Timothée Chalamet at Wonka premiere

Los Angeles, California - Spotted! Kylie Jenner and her momager Kris were caught sneaking out of the LA premiere for her boo Timothée Chalamet's Wonka movie !

Kylie Jenner (r.) was caught sneaking out of her supposed boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's LA premiered for his movie, Wonka. © Collage: DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS & DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Sunday, the 26-year-old Khy founder gave her 27-year-old supposed boyfriend a sweet surprise!

Kylie and her mom were photographed leaving the Regency Village Theatre, where Chalamet's new flick held its premiere.

According to People, the beauty mogul and her momager secretly slipped into the theater following the film's opening credits and then made a not-so-discreet exit.

In the viral snaps and clips of the two, Kylie rocked a sexy all-black outfit of a sheer black top, a skintight maxi skirt, and a fuzzy purse.

Meanwhile, Kris also looked stylish in a fitted red jacket and matching trousers, as the mom-daughter duo both sported black shades.

Though Kylie wasn't pictured with Timothée, the low-key sighting comes after The Kardashians star reportedly made things official with the Dune actor and possibly moved in with him!