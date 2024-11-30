Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet taking a break from their loved-up winter romance?

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner and her boo Timothée Chalamet have been keeping their romance a bit under the radar, but recent reports suggest they may be taking their privacy to the next level.

Recent reports indicate that Kylie Jenner (r.) and Timothée Chalamet may be prioritizing their relationship privacy. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner & @tchalamet

Could this be the end of Kimothée?

According to OK! Magazine, the Oscar nominee is pouring his heart into his upcoming Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown.

Rumors suggest his team is encouraging him to shift the focus away from his romance with The Kardashians star and avoid having her on the film's upcoming red carpets with him.

"Timmy's team wants the focus to be on him and the transformation he underwent for the role, not Kylie," one source revealed.

This came as a shock to many fans, especially considering recent rumors about a future baby on the scene.

But the insider added the film could be a potential push for Timmy's first-ever Oscar win, so his team wants to be as careful as possible.