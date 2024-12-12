Kylie Jenner supports Timotheé Chalamet at his new movie premiere!

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner supported Timothée Chalamet at the afterparty for his new movie , A Complete Unknown!

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet (l.) got handsy while attending the afterparty for A Complete Unknown. © collage: ALBERTO E. RODRIGUEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner

The Khy founder was spotted at the afterparty for the Los Angeles premiere of the Bob Dylan biopic at the Dolby Theatre with her mom, Kris Jenner, whom E! News reported was "very supportive" of her daughter.



Kylie didn't walk the red carpet, but an eyewitness told People that the reality star and her boyfriend were "pretty affectionate with each other" as guests arrived at the afterparty.

The insider teased the 27-year-old Dune star introduced Kylie to a few of his castmates before sitting in the VIP section, where they shared a quick kiss as his girlfriend sat on his lap.

The tipster added that Kimothée spent the entire night together and kept the PDA to a minimum – though Kylie was seen playfully touching the hem of his jacket.